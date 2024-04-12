CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $9.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.96. 1,267,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,778. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.61, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

