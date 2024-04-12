DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Trading Up 1.3%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

DB Gold Short ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DB Gold Short ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

