Dero (DERO) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Dero has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $56.65 million and $18,003.83 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00005933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,701.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $538.73 or 0.00807676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00127415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.10 or 0.00184553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00036106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00115811 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

