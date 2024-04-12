Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 293.2% from the March 15th total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Despegar.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 46,140 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:DESP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 916,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,547. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DESP. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

