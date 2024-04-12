Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

DSWL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

