Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 289,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 138,307 shares.The stock last traded at $25.59 and had previously closed at $24.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNTH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

