Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 54.5% in March

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

