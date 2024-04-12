Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $24.98 billion and approximately $3.58 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00128656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,860,456,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

