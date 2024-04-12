Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Up 1.6%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.94 and last traded at $34.70. Approximately 24,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 79,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 68.89% and a return on equity of 66.48%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $39,397.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $448,648. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.