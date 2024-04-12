Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 327.5% from the March 15th total of 371,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Monday, April 1st.
NASDAQ DPRO remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 394,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
