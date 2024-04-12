E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. E.On has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

