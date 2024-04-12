E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
E.On Price Performance
Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94. E.On has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.18.
E.On Company Profile
