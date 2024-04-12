Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 315.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of EATBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

