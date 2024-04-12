Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $37,189,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 688,779 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

