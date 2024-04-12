Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Update

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after buying an additional 569,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 459,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,495. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $950.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.92. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.95%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.34%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

