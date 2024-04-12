Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 211,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 1,472,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,151. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

