Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 233.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCV traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $73.91. 17,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,527. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $890.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.