Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE stock remained flat at $35.76 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.