Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $677,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,271,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $127.72. 399,840 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

