Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $156.28. 2,510,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

