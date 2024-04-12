Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $643,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $151.20. 2,107,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FI. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

