Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IHAK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 755.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 342,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 302,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,585,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,178. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

