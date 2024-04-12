Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

KWEB traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,266,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

