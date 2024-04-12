Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $17.51. 60,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.43. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

