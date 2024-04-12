Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.04. Enel shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 559,154 shares.

Enel Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

