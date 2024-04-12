ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 169,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $26.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

