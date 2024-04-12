EOS (EOS) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $335.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001007 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001232 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001301 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,821,717 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,816,434 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.