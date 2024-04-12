ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,035.53

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 99.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $153,978.18 and approximately $12,035.53 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011907 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,006.46 or 1.00032780 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01986013 USD and is down -25.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $851.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

