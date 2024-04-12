Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 125,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 69,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 30.90.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

