Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 52.0% in March

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 426,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.6 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

ETTYF remained flat at $22.40 on Friday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Articles

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

