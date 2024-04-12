Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $165.04 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $29.18 or 0.00043553 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.27 billion and approximately $165.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,969.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.00789534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00127464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00184662 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00036398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00117158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,838 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

