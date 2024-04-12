Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $385.35 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,209.38 or 0.04811590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $385.35 billion and approximately $24.14 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00057120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00019963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,070,455 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

