EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.77. 249,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 354,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $676.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,355,865.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $161,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,242. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EverQuote by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

