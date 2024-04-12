Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 7.9%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

