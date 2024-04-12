First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a P/E ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.79%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
