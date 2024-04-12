First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a P/E ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 365.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,794,000 after buying an additional 461,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,744,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

