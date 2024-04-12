First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading Down 2.4%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 4,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 12,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,873,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 792.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

