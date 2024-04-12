First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Trading Down 2.4%

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 4,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 12,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a market cap of $63.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.