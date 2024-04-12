First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 35.4% in March

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQEW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

QQEW traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.69. 80,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $124.84. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.