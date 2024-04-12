Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 2,975 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $201.39. 467,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.82 and its 200 day moving average is $222.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

