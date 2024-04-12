Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 2,941 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.06. 5,364,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,893,900. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

