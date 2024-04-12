Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 43,455 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.9% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,445,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000.

Shares of RSPS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 19,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,023. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

