Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 6,909 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 201.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 713,798 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.87. 494,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,177. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $127.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.