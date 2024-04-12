Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

