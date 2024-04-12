Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,378,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $81.34. 2,120,544 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

