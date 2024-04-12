Friedenthal Financial Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 665,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,396. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $381,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,786 shares of company stock worth $20,096,812. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

