Friedenthal Financial Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
BNDX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,757. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.