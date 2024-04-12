Friedenthal Financial Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,339 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

