Friedenthal Financial Invests $215,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.24. 1,997,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,202. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.