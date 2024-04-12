Friedenthal Financial Invests $673,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 926,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,176. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Read Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.