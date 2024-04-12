Friedenthal Financial Invests $743,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.99 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PATH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.