Friedenthal Financial Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,851 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,461. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.