Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

